Roddy registered four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 111-91 loss to the Rockets.

With Memphis banged up, Roddy has carved out a consistent bench role. He's played at least 20 minutes in five straight games, averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.0 minutes during that stretch. However, his production has been extremely sporadic, making him an untrustworthy fantasy option.