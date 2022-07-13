Roddy posted 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's Summer League win over the Nets.

Roddy went to Memphis with the No. 23 pick in last month's draft. Roddy aided Colorado State to its first NCAA Tournament berth since the 2012-13 season and averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 57.1 percent overall from the field last season. He showed off his scoring ability again Tuesday and Memphis got the blowout win. Looking ahead to the 2022-23 campaign, Roddy will presumably play behind Desmond Bane, John Konchar and Dillon Brooks.