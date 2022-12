Roddy had 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Thursday's 142-101 win over the Bucks.

Roddy couldn't quite get his shot working from beyond the arc, but he played well closer to the bucket and knocked down 53.8 percent of his field goals on the night. He also tied his best mark of the season in rebounds with seven, a mark he hasn't hit since Oct. 29 against Utah.