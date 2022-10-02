Roddy scored 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) in Saturday's win over the Bucks to go along with five rebounds and two steals.

After hitting a three pointer on his first shot of the game in the first quarter, Roddy would finish just 1-for-4 in the first half. However, the 6'5" guard made his presence known in the second half, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter on 2-of-4 shooting while also making all six of his free throw attempts and adding three boards in the quarter. It was a nice early showing for Memphis' 2022 first-round pick.