Roddy isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.
Roddy will be replaced by John Konchar in the starting lineup Wednesday. Roddy is averaging 6.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 19.3 minutes across 24 games this season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' David Roddy: Enters starting five•
-
Grizzlies' David Roddy: Locks in from three•
-
Grizzlies' David Roddy: Scores 11 points in 24 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' David Roddy: Decent scoring off bench•
-
Grizzlies' David Roddy: Nails three triples in win•
-
Grizzlies' David Roddy: Impresses in Saturday's loss•