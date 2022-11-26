Roddy racked up 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Friday's 132-111 win over the Pelicans.

Roddy, along with a number of others in the second unit, logged significant playing time Friday, capitalizing on what was a blowout victory. While it has been a relatively strong start to his career, the playing time is simply not there on a nightly basis. He can be streamed in on occasion but realistically, deeper formats are more suited to his current role.