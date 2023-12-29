Roddy finished with 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT) and two assists across 29 minutes during Thursday's 142-105 loss to the Nuggets.
Roddy scored in double figures in just one of his 10 appearances before Thursday's matchup, but he saw an increased role off the bench during Thursday's blowout loss. Despite his uptick in playing time against the Nuggets, Roddy's role has decreased in recent games, and he doesn't hold much fantasy value.
