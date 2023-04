Roddy amassed 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Trail Blazers.

Roddy was lights out from deep and notched his highest-scoring outing since March 11. Over his past 14 appearances (one start), the rookie first-round pick has averaged 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.1 minutes per game.