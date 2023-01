The Grizzlies assigned Roddy to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.

Though Memphis is hosting Cleveland on Wednesday, Roddy will instead head to the G League for playing time since he was unlikely to be included in head coach Taylor Jenkins' rotation with fellow wing John Konchar (illness) returning from a two-game absence. Roddy is scheduled to suit up for the Hustle in Wednesday's game against the Santa Cruz Warriors in what will mark his second G League appearance of the season.