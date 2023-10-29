Roddy racked up 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 24 minutes during Saturday's 113-106 loss to the Wizards.

Roddy has been making the most of his playing opportunities in a depleted frontcourt that is currently without Steven Adams (knee), Santi Aldama (ankle) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles). This was his first double-digit scoring output of the campaign, and he's averaging 7.7 points with 4.3 rebounds per game through three outings. Those numbers won't make waves in fantasy outside of deeper league, but he might be a player worth keeping close tabs if he starts seeing an uptick in his minutes going forward.