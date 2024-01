Roddy will start Wednesday's game against Miami.

Roddy will step into the first unit for the 10th time this season due to the Grizzlies' lengthy injury report. Filling out the remainder of the starting five are Jacob Gilyard, John Konchar, Vince Williams and Jaren Jackson, meaning Roddy should have an expanded offensive role. In his last seven appearances, Roddy is averaging 11.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.