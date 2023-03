Roddy will enter the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.

Roddy will be filling in for the suspended Dillon Brooks, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman. In his previous two starts this season, Roddy registered 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per contest.