Roddy provided 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 loss to Indiana.

Roddy got the start due to Luke Kennard (knee) being inactive, finishing as one of five Grizzlies players with a double-digit point total to go along with a pair of threes and a handful of rebounds. Roddy has recorded 14 or more points in nine games this season, four times as a starter. He has now hauled in at least five boards in three of his last four appearances.