Melton scored 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-0 FT) while adding four rebounds, six assists and a block in 17 minutes off the bench during Friday's 134-121 win over the Spurs.

It was Melton's first game with double-digit points in his last four contests. He also turned in his largest assist total since December 4 against Chicago when he was credited with seven.