Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Another quality line
Melton tallied 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 26 minutes Tuesday in the Grizzlies' 121-110 win over the Rockets.
Melton doesn't look like he'll have a path to 30 minutes most nights while star rookie Ja Morant is healthy, but the second-year guard has proven he can still have some fantasy viability in 12-team leagues in a more limited role off the bench. He's done a nice job of filling out the stat sheet over the past three contests, averaging 11.7 points, 5.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 three-pointer and 0.7 steals in 21.0 minutes while shooting 48.3 percent from the floor.
