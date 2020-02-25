Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Another quiet night Monday
Melton produced just five points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 19 minutes during Monday's 124-97 loss to the Clippers.
Melton struggled again Monday, failing to deliver in the blowout loss. The Grizzlies are on a three-game losing streak right now and things are certainly not looking positive regarding their playoff aspirations. Despite sitting in the eighth-seed, a number of injuries and poor play could spell an end to their hopes of post-season action. Melton is a tough hold in 12-team leagues at the moment and unless you can play the waiting game, you might need to move on.
More News
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Scores season high in loss•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Scores 12 in 26 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Five steals vs. 76ers•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Production trending down•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Cleared to play•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...