Melton produced just five points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 19 minutes during Monday's 124-97 loss to the Clippers.

Melton struggled again Monday, failing to deliver in the blowout loss. The Grizzlies are on a three-game losing streak right now and things are certainly not looking positive regarding their playoff aspirations. Despite sitting in the eighth-seed, a number of injuries and poor play could spell an end to their hopes of post-season action. Melton is a tough hold in 12-team leagues at the moment and unless you can play the waiting game, you might need to move on.