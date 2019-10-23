Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Available Wednesday
Melton (back) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
It appears Melton is ahead of schedule in his recovery. Still, it's possible the team takes it easy with him in his first game(s) back. He likely won't have much fantasy relevance outside of deep leagues.
More News
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Goes through shooting drills•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Out 4-8 weeks with back injury•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Unlikely to play in Las Vegas•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Not available Saturday•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Dealt to Memphis•
-
Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Logs 12 points, six dimes in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...