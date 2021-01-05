Coach Taylor Jenkins said Melton will "definitely" be in the rotation Tuesday against the Lakers, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

The 22-year-old didn't see the court during Sunday's contest despite being available after clearing the league's healthy and safety protocols, and he'll reclaim his usual role for Tuesday's game. Melton's lone appearance of the season came in the season opener when he had three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 25 minutes.