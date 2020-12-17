Melton will come off the bench Thursday against the Hawks, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
After starting the last game, Melton will come off the bench while Grayson Allen gets the nod. It seems coach Taylor Jenkins is experimenting with his lineup options.
