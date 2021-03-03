Melton played 26 minutes off the bench and added 20 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in Tuesday's win over the Wizards.

Outside of two free throws, Melton did all of his damage from beyond the arc. He had gone nine straight games without making more than two treys in a game before Tuesday's career best. Over his last three games, Melton is averaging 16.7 points, 4.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals on 54.8 percent shooting over 24 minutes per game.