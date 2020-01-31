Play

Melton (hand) will play Friday against the Pelicans, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.

Despite originally being deemed doubtful, Melton will end up playing through left hand soreness. In January, he's averaging 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 20.4 minutes.

