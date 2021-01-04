Melton was available for Sunday's game against the Lakers but did not play.

Reading between the lines, the Grizzlies likely determined that Melton was not quite ready for game action, despite being cleared to play after missing four games due to the league's health and safety protocols. Melton is a risky play in weekly leagues -- particularly with Memphis entering a three-game week -- but once he's up to speed, he could see increased minutes in the continued absence of Ja Morant (ankle). In his lone appearance this season on opening night against the Spurs, Melton had three points, two rebounds, an assist and two blocks in 25 minutes off the bench.