Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Doubtful Friday
Melton (hand) is doubtful for Friday's contest against New Orleans.
It appears that the second-year guard will miss a third straight contest, as Melton continues to recover from a left hand injury. Tyus Jones and Marko Guduric will presumably continue to see increased run Friday against New Orleans if indeed Melton is sidelined.
