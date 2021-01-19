Melton (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench Monday in the Grizzlies' 108-104 win over the Suns.

Melton was surprisingly left out of head coach Taylor Jenkins' rotation, despite having posted averages of 9.0 points (on 50 percent shooting from the field), 2.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 0.8 three-pointers and 0.7 blocks in 19.0 minutes over the Grizzlies' last six contests. Instead of Melton, Jenkins turned to John Konchar (seven minutes) to fill out the final spot in the 10-man rotation. Melton has shown the ability to produce fantasy-friendly lines when given meaningful minutes, but the 22-year-old doesn't look like he'll be in store for an expanded opportunity anytime soon.