Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Drops 16 off bench
Melton provided 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes Monday against the Pacers.
With Ja Morant (back) "week-to-week", Melton's seen an increased role of late, playing 48 total minutes over his past two contests after seeing 56 combined in the across his other seven appearances this season. If the workload persists, Melton could be worth a look in standard formats on a short term basis. He's a capable scorer and passer who offers some defensive tenacity with his solid rebounding and steals numbers.
