Melton scored 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) with three assists, two rebounds and two steals in a 127-112 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Melton contributed an efficient, two-way performance to kick off the second half of the season. The guard has been playing a little bit more with Grayson Allen (concussion) out of the lineup and has taken advantage, scoring in double figures in four of his last five games. It is also the fourth consecutive game in which Melton has recorded at least two steals.