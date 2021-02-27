Melton produced 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes off the bench Friday in the Grizzlies' 119-99 loss to the Clippers.

After logging only three minutes of garbage time in Thursday's blowout win over the Clippers, Melton re-entered the rotation for the second half of the back-to-back set with Justise Winslow sitting out for rest. Melton came through with an excellent stat line off the bench, but the Grizzlies' ample wing depth makes it difficult to project if he'll be able to retain a regular role on the second unit when Memphis has Winslow available for Sunday's game in Houston.