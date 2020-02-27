Melton had nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 140-112 loss to the Rockets.

Melton shifted into the starting lineup Wednesday but struggled to get anything going, recording a team-worst -26 in his 24 minutes. Poor performance aside, this is certainly an interesting development, although it may have been simply a matchup based move. If Melton does remain in the starting lineup, he certainly has to be viewed as a 12-team pickup in most formats.