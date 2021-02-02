Melton totaled 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 133-102 victory over San Antonio.

After finding himself outside of the Grizzlies' rotation in a 108-104 loss to Phoenix on Jan. 18, Melton has recaptured a second-unit role in both of the past two games and has delivered in a major way. He put up 20 points to go with five assists, two assists and two blocks in Saturday's win over the Spurs before submitting yet another big line in Monday's rematch. Melton has shown the ability to fill out the box score in the past when given meaningful run, so he may be worthy of a speculative pickup in 12-team leagues in the short term. He could be at risk of losing some playing time, however, when Grayson Allen (COVID-19 health protocols) is cleared to rejoin the Grizzlies.