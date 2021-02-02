Melton totaled 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 133-102 victory over San Antonio.

Melton delivered his second straight game putting up meaningful production. After receiving a DNP-CD only a few games ago, he has carved out a sizeable role once again, making him an intriguing pickup in standard formats. We will need to see how things play out once Grayson Allen (health protocols) is back and so there is an element of risk associated with Melton for the time being.