Melton had 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and three steals in Sunday's loss to the Thunder.

The Grizzlies continue to spread minutes relatively evenly across several guards, but Melton does appear to have the edge over Grayson Allen, who picked up his second straight DNP-CD on Sunday. Given the relatively limited minutes, Melton doesn't have a ton of fantasy upside, but he's capable of solid all-around production and, especially, steals.