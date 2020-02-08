Melton posted four points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five steals, three assists and two rebounds across 23 minutes during Friday's 119-107 loss to the 76ers.

Melton has struggled shooting the ball lately, hitting just 24.2 percent of his looks across the past four games. But he continues to be one of the better defenders in the NBA. He's one of just three players this season (minimum 400 minutes played) to have a steal rate of at least 3.5 percent and a block rate of at least 1.5 percent -- the other players being Matisse Thybulle and Gary Payton. And Melton has the most points (307), rebounds (144) and assists (117) of that group.