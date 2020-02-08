Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Five steals vs. 76ers
Melton posted four points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five steals, three assists and two rebounds across 23 minutes during Friday's 119-107 loss to the 76ers.
Melton has struggled shooting the ball lately, hitting just 24.2 percent of his looks across the past four games. But he continues to be one of the better defenders in the NBA. He's one of just three players this season (minimum 400 minutes played) to have a steal rate of at least 3.5 percent and a block rate of at least 1.5 percent -- the other players being Matisse Thybulle and Gary Payton. And Melton has the most points (307), rebounds (144) and assists (117) of that group.
More News
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Production trending down•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Cleared to play•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Participates in shootaround•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Doubtful Friday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Still out Wednesday•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.