Melton finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, four steals and three rebounds in 22 minutes during Sunday's 134-85 victory over Houston.

Melton was fantastic for the Grizzlies once again as they blew out the Rockets. As is always the case with Melton, playing time is the key. While this performance highlights just what he can do on the basketball court, it is hard to have any faith that he will even be in the rotation for their next game. Given the sample size, he presents as more of an elite stash at this point.