Melton finished with just six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 130-109 loss to Portland.

Melton seems locked into a less than adequate role right now, and with the Grizzlies actually having a healthy roster to choose from, his opportunities are likely to be few and far between moving forward. Despite the fact he can typically produce in limited minutes, the uncertainty from one game to the next means he can be left on the waiver wire in competitive leagues.