Melton finished with 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to the Jazz.

Melton saw key minutes down the stretch for the Grizzlies as he turned in easily his best performance of the postseason. As has been the story all season long, Melton's lack of playing time continues to be a source of frustration for onlookers, especially given his proven ability to impact a game. It's anyone's guess as to what his role might look like on Wednesday and so those playing DFS should certainly not rely on this as a true indicator of what is to come.