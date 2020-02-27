Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Gets start Wednesday
Melton will start Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coach Taylor Jenkins will opt for a smaller starting lineup with usual starting power forward Brandon Clarke out due to a quadriceps injury. Melton, who will join the first unit in Clarke's stead, has averaged 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 18.7 minutes per so far this year.
