Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Goes through shooting drills
Melton (back) went through shooting drills after practice Wednesday, the Daily Memphian reports.
Melton remains on the shelf as he works back from a stress reaction in his back, but he was able to get some shots up after practice with an assistant coach. There's a slight chance the guard could be back in time for opening night, but he'll likely be unavailable until sometime in early-to-mid-November.
