Melton (COVID-19) hopes to return to the Grizzlies sometime next week, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Melton has been sidelined due to health and safety protocols and has yet to play since receiving 25 minutes in the opener. However, it seems like he'll be making his return relatively soon. That's much needed, as Ja Morant (ankle) remains out for about a month.
