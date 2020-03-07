Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Invisible 15 minutes Friday
Melton posted zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one block across 15 minutes during Friday's 121-96 loss to the Mavericks.
The only stats to Melton's name Friday were one block and two turnovers, making it one of his worst performances of the season. It was the first time he failed to make a field goal since Nov. 25 when he saw just six minutes in a loss to the Pacers. He'll look to bounce back against the Hawks on Saturday.
