Melton is in the starting lineup for Monday's preseason game at Minnesota, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Grayson Allen received the start at shooting guard in the preseason opener, but Melton will enter the lineup for Monday's contest. Melton averaged 7.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 19.5 minutes for Memphis last season but could play a larger role during the 2020-21 campaign.