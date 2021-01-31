Melton produced 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots across 32 minutes in Saturday's 129-112 win over the Spurs.

It's doubtful that Melton will supplant Dillon Brooks in the starting lineup anytime soon, but if he keeps things up, he could find his way into the Sixth Man of the Year conversation. Coach Taylor Jenkins might hamper that effort, however. He excluded Melton from the rotation in the last game before their 12-day hiatus. Saturday's performance should go a long way toward proving his worth.