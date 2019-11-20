Melton tallied 27 points (10-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 25 minutes of G League action Monday against South Bay.

Melton stuffed the stat sheet Monday, finding a number of ways to contribute. While he led the team in scoring and blocks, he committed an unhealthy amount of turnovers with six. Melton will look to cut down on that number during his next game Friday against the Blue.