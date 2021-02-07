Melton won't return to Saturday's game at New Orleans due to a left shoulder sprain, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
The 22-year-old had six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes before exiting with the injury. Melton should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Raptors until the team updates his status.
