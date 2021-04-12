Melton (leg) will miss another game Monday against the Bulls.
It will be the fifth straight absence for Melton, who continues to battle soreness in his left leg. Consider him day-to-day as Wednesday's game against Dallas approaches.
More News
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Out Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Out Friday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Out with sore leg•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Puts up 14 points off bench•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Production declines Wednesday•