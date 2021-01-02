Melton (Covid-19) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Assuming Melton is ready to return from health and safety protocols, there's a good chance he will be on a minutes restriction for his first game back. Still, anything he can provide to this Grizzlies team that's down Ja Morant (ankle) is needed. More information may arrive on gameday.
