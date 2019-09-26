Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Out 4-8 weeks with back injury
Melton has suffered a stress reaction in his back and is expected to be sidelined four-to-eight weeks, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Melton will miss some valuable chemistry-building with his new teammates, as he'll be unable to participate in the Grizzlies' training camp. It also seems likely that he'll miss the first week of the season unless he recovers quickly. Once he's healthy, Melton projects as Memphis' third point guard option.
