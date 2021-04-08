Melton (leg) is out Friday against the Knicks, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Left leg soreness will force Melton to miss a third straight game. In his absence, Desmond Bane and John Konchar remain the main candidates to see expanded roles.
