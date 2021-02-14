Melton (shoulder) is out Sunday against the Kings.
Melton will miss a fourth straight game as he works back from a sprained left shoulder. His next chance to play arrives Tuesday against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Remains out Friday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Still out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Won't play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Leaves with shoulder sprain•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Solid line in loss•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Fills box score in blowout win•