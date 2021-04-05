Melton will not play Tuesday at Miami due to a sore leg.
Melton apparently picked up the injury during Sunday's win at Philly, when he posted 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and a block in 15 minutes off the bench. Expect Grayson Allen and Desmond Bane to handle most of the minutes at shooting guard so long as Melton remains out.
