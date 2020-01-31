Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Participates in shootaround
Melton (hand) went through the morning shootaround but is still considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Melton picked up the hand injury earlier this week and is expected to miss his third consecutive contest Friday, but his participation at the shootaround remains a good sign. Tyus Jones and John Konchar could see increased backcourt run with Jaren Jackson and Marko Guduric suspended in New Orleans.
